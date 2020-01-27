Exhibition “Visiting   the Tatars” opens in Yekaterinburg

enrutat
in News, 27.01.2020 0

January  27, 2020

January 29 at  the Sverdlovsk Regional Museum of Local Lore  an exhibition “Visiting Tatars” from the collection of the Yelabuga State Museum-Reserveis to open.

The exhibition is a real clorful encyclopedia of the Tatar national culture. The exhibition “Visiting  the Tatars” includes 112 works of fine art, which appeared as a result of several international art symposia, and 68 pieces of decorative and applied art.

The exhibition tells about everyday life, holidays, rituals and customs of the Tatar people. Each exhibit clearly reflects the traditional Tatar national culture.

In the artworks of the exhibition, ancient wedding rites of the Tatars are presented: nikah – one of the main rites of marriage, the ransom of the bride, moving to her husband’s house. Also,  the  paintings dedicated to the ancient Tatar folk festival Sabantuy  presented.

The exhibition is complemented by decorative panels, hats, handbags made using the leather mosaic technique, handmade dolls and much more.

The exhibition will run until March 11th.

Address: Yekaterinburg, st. Malysheva, 46, Regional Museum of Local Lore. Tel: + 7343-376-47-19

tatarlar.info

 

 

 

 

 

