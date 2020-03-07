Extraordinary meeting of the Regional Public Organization “Congress of Tatars (Tatars of the Urals) of the Sverdlovsk Region”

March 06, 2020

On March 3, in the building of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan, an extraordinary meeting of the Regional Public Organization “Congress of the Tatars (Tatars of the Urals) of the Sverdlovsk Region” took place. The main issue on the agenda was the discussion of paperwork in accordance with new Charter of the organization adopted by members of Congress at the end of last year. The charter went through all stages of approval and was registered by the Main Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk Region.

At the meeting, a new Board of 13 members as been elected. A decision has been made on size, timing and form of payment of entrance and membership fees. The upcoming events of the Tatar Congress dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR were also discussed.

tatur.tatarstan.ru