Famous Arabist Jamil Zaynullin Passes Away

May 15, 2020

Today, May 15, at the 74th year of life, the famous scientist, doctor of philological sciences, professor Dzhamil Gabdulkhakovich Zainullin passed away.

Jamil Zaynullin was born in 1946 in the village of Staroe Kadeevo of the Cheremshan region. He graduated from the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Tashkent State University. In 1988 he defended his thesis, in 1999 – a doctorate. For many years he headed the Department of Oriental Languages ​​at the Faculty of Tatar Philology, History and Oriental Languages ​​of Kazan State University. Later he founded and became the first director of the Institute of Oriental Studies. He was an Honored Worker of Science of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Executive Committee of the World Tatars Congress expresses deep condolences to the relatives and friends of Jamil Gabdulkhakovich. May he rest in peace