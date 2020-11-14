Farid Mukhametshin about Kuznetsov: He did a lot to educate the younger generation

Hero of the Soviet Union Boris Kuznetsov devoted many years of his life to the patriotic education of the younger generation. The death of such a person is a loss not only for Tatarstan, but for the whole country as a whole. This opinion was expressed by Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin.

“It is difficult to speak, being at the funeral service in connection with the loss of such a legendary person, not only for our republic, but for the country as a whole. He was a unique person, a Hero of the Soviet Union, ”said Farid Mukhametshin.

Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan had known Kuznetsov for several decades and traveled with him to cities and regions of the republic, met with young people.

“He was a very patriotic person. I was amazed at his uniqueness. Already at a fairly mature age, he performed perfectly in front of any audience. He had a bright memory, he remembered all the events of the Great Patriotic War, the post-war hard times, the restoration of the national economy, in which he took an active part, ”the speaker shared.

Boris Kuznetsov was a participant in several Victory Parades in Moscow, saw the leaders of the USSR and the current President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“As long as we are alive, we will remember and, by his example of serving the Fatherland, educate the younger generation,” added Farid Mukhametshin.

www.tatar-inform.ru