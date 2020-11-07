Farid Mukhametshin: The Constitution of Tatarstan will live and work for the benefit of everyone

The Constitution of Tatarstan has a very high potential, which responds to many challenges. Therefore, the Basic Law will continue to serve as a reliable guarantee of the successful political and economic development of the republic, the well-being of its citizens. This was announced by Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin in a festive address to the residents of the republic.

“I congratulate the residents of Tatarstan on the upcoming Day of Adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Tatarstan. Much is being done in the republic for legal education, the institutions of society and power are aimed at this. I would like to thank you for the fact that – according to our estimates – knowledge of the Basic Law and law abidance are at a high level in Tatarstan. I want to assure you that the Constitution of the Republic of Tatarstan will continue to live, work for the benefit of every citizen and the entire republic as a whole, ”Mukhametshin emphasized.

The Basic law of Tatarstan was adopted by the Supreme Council of the republic on November 6, 1992. The Constitution of Tatarstan was the first adopted in the post-Soviet space. Read about how the document, which is historically important for the republic, was created on the “Events” portal.

tatar-inform.ru