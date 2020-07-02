Farid Mukhametshin told how life will change after amendments

July 07/ 2020

Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, affecting health issues, will help to cope with the pandemic of the coronavirus Covid-19, and as a whole, changes to the country’s Basic Law will enhance the social protection of Russians. This opinion was shared by the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Farid Mukhametshin at the republican press center of the all-Russian vote.

“In the healthcare sector, more attention will be paid to medical workers. This means that funding will increase, accessibility become higher. Working out the order of human behavior and developing drugs will help localize the infection, ”said Mukhametshin.

In general, according to the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, amendments to the Constitution are aimed at the social protection of Russian citizens. One of the important changes will be the provision on the minimum wage, he is sure.

“I personally think and am confidently saying about this after discussions in the working group, meetings with the population – [amendments], of course, primarily aimed at the social protection of citizens of the Russian Federation. For the first time, it was written in the Constitution that the wages of working people cannot be less than the minimum wage. From now on, this is the highest law, ”Mukhametshin emphasized.

Voting on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of Russia took place from June 25 to July 1. In Tatarstan, the turnout was about 80%.

Ksenia Perepechenova

tatar-inform.ru