Farida Grenda: “I also have  decided to embroider a towel”

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ak Kalfak Tatar Women’s Society organized a competition of embroidered towels. We saw in the photographs how women from different parts of Tatarstan and Russia embroider.

The towel is a symbol of a strong Tatar family, a symbol of festive traditions in Sabantui; at weddings, towels were presented as a gift.

“In August, the fashion designer of the Chelyabinsk Fashion House Lilia Fazulova demonstrated her embroidery work at the Permanent Representative Office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

I also decided to embroider a towel. To do this, I mastered the chain stitch, studied satin stitch embroidery on the Internet, and here is my work – a towel with a Tatar national pattern and the inscription “St. Petersburg” is ready, ”says Farida Grenda.

I am glad that I have joined the customs and traditions of the Tatar people, made my small contribution to the preservation of traditional arts and crafts. Such contests contribute to the spiritual and moral revival of the peoples of Russia.

Linara Nikolashkina

St. Petersburg