Festival of Tatar culture “Tatar Bistase” in Samara

March 10, 2020

On March 15, the Tatar Culture Festival “Tatar Bistase” will be held in Samara. The festival was organized by the Samara Tatar NCA with support of the Samara regional creative public organization “Duslyk” and the Samara Regional Tatar NCA. The event will take place in the Tatar Bistase microdistrict (Zubchaninovka).

The main idea of ​​the festival is the preservation and development of the Tatar language and Tatar culture, the promotion of Tatar folk culture, the introduction of youth to the Tatar national cultural values.

Everyone from 4 years old takes part in the competition of the festival in the nominations:

Soloist-vocalist: participants perform works in the Tatar language; Tugan Telem (oral creativity): poems, prose; The choreography of Tatarcha Biy; Screenwriting (sketches, miniatures).

The event starts at 10:00.

Address: Samara, st. Survey 212, House of Culture “Luch”.