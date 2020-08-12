Festival of traditional folk games and fun starts in Kazan Uen fest

The 1st Uen fest festival, dedicated to traditional folk games and amusements, starts in Kazan.

On August 12, the holiday will be held for residents of houses No. 14/06 and 16 on Chapaev Street. The event will be held by the artists of the Kamal Theater. The beginning of the holiday is scheduled for 18.00.

Game performances will be organized not only in Kazan. It is planned to cover more than 1,000 yards throughout the republic with the Uen fest festival, including those renovated under the Our Yard program.

An educational program is also planned: master classes with teachers and psychologists on the importance of play in the educational process of the younger generation.

Actors of the leading theaters of Tatarstan, workers of houses of culture, representatives of the House of Friendship of Peoples have already played their favorite folk games and fun, recorded it on video and posted it on the social networks of their institutions with the hashtag #wenfest.

Courtyard teams from all over the republic can take part in the festival, without age restrictions. Those interested can join the online marathon “Show your team, and we will come to you!”, For this you need to record your favorite folk game on video, post it on Instagram with the hashtag #UenFestContest.

Each month the winner of the competition will be chosen at random. The reward will be a yard celebration with the participation of professional animators and Tatar pop stars.

On May 1, 2021, the competitive part of the Uen fest festival starts. A competition of traditional national games will be announced among all the courtyards of the republic. Applications with video recordings will be evaluated by an expert jury, which will select the finalists on May 30. The winners will receive valuable gifts.

kzn.ru