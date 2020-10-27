Finnish Tatars held a conference on the 150th anniversary of Abdulvakhap Khayretdinov

On October 24, the Tatar society of Finland held an online conference dedicated to the life and legacy of Imam Abdulvahap Khayretdinov (1870-1937). The event was timed to the 150th anniversary of the birth of an outstanding Tatar religious figure of the Nizhny Novgorod region, whose instructions and sermons played a huge role in formation and preservation of the Tatar community in Finland at the beginning of the 20th century.

The conference was attended by chairman of the Muslim community of Finland, Golten Badretdin, who welcomed participants. The conference was moderated by imam of the Tatar community of Finland Ramil Belyaev.

One of the prominent representatives of the modern Tatar community of Finland, Akif Ali, in his speech spoke in detail about the genealogy of Abdulvakhap Khayretdinov and about his branch, whose representatives settled in Finland.

A significant part of the Tatars who moved at the turn of the XIX-XX centuries. to Finland came from the village of Aktuk, Nizhny Novgorod region. The name of the village comes from the name of its founder – Aktuk, one of the direct heirs of which was Imam Abdulvakhap Khairetdinov. Some of his brothers and sisters based in Finland, received their primary religious education in the madrasah of Abdulvakhap Khayretdinov.

For many years the religious figure visited his fellow tribesmen in Finland, actively communicated with them, and was engaged in spiritual education. In the difficult years for the Tatars of the Volga and Ural regions, with help of Tatars from Finland, he collected charitable assistance for compatriots.

The life of the religious leader was cut short in 1937 – he was arrested and executed by adherents of the criminal communist regime on trumped-up charges.

The conference participants emphasized that Abdulvahap Khairetdinov is the pride of the entire Tatar people.

tatarlar.info