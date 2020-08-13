Flag of the 100th anniversary of TASSR arrived in Mamadysh

Today Mamadysh has accepted relay of the flag of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR. The keepers of the banner took it around the city, after which they solemnly handed it over to the head of the district Anatoly Ivanov.

The ceremony was held on the stage of the Yashlek public garden. Head of the region Anatoly Ivanov applied the patch of the coat of arms of the Mamadysh region to the flag.

“This flag has absorbed the energy and love of all regions. Undoubtedly, over 100 years, our republic has changed for the better. Thanks to skilful leaders. Our people have always been a reliable home front, ”said Anatoly Ivanov.

The flag relay, organized in preparation for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the republic, is a joint project of Directorate of Sports and Social Projects and Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars. During the Russian stage, the Tatarstan flag visited 8 federal districts of the Russian Federation, 68 stripes with the image of the flags of the subjects in which the regional national-cultural autonomies of the Tatars are registered took their place on the flag. At the republican stage, the relay will pass through all 43 municipalities and 2 urban districts, and upon completion of the relay, the flag decorated with their symbols will be transferred to the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan.

mamadysh-rt.ru