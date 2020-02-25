Flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR in the Orenburg region

February 25, 2020

Today, within the framework of a working trip to the Orenburg region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the WCT, Vasil Shaykhraziev took part in a relay race of the ceremony marking the flag of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR. Heads of Tatar public organizations of the Volga Federal District attached patches of miniatures of flags of their subjects.

The event was held at the Orenburg State Tatar Drama Theater named after M. Fayzi. Greeting compatriots gathered in the hall, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Vasil Shaykhraziev said that on December 19, 2019, the ceremony of raising the flag of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR was held on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin, in the residence of the President of Tatarstan. “On January 30 of this year, the flag relay race started in Buryatia. Today it got to the Orenburg region. As you know, this year a very significant event will take place – the All-Russian Population Census. I urge all of you to be responsible during this period, ”said Chairman of the National Council of the WCT. He also noted that in honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR in the republic, certificates began to be issued for fixing the TASSR logo on products sold in Tatarstan.

In addition to the Tatar activists of the Orenburg region, the event was attended by representatives of the Kirov, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Samara, Saratov, Ulyanovsk regions, Perm Territory, the Republics of Bashkortostan, Mari El, Mordovia, Udmurtia and Chuvashia.

The celebration continued with a concert program featuring artists from the Republic of Tatarstan.