For the first time in Tatarstan, an online debate in the Youth Parliament in the Tatar language held

September 03, 2020

Tatarstan hosted an online debate in the Tatarstan Youth Parliament in Tatar. This is the first experience for the republic. 12 candidates from different regions of Tatarstan took part in the discussion. All of them were trained in public speaking and oratory and are participants in the educational program of the youth campaign headquarters “Time of the Young”.

The Tatar online debates unfolded hot topics of the youth agenda, in particular, the issue of the need for young people to participate in elections, as well as the importance of specialized education and experience for participation in politics.

Recently, for all candidates to the Youth Parliaments of the districts of Tatarstan, a stage of online debates started, after which the best speakers were sorted out. Yesterday there was a face-to-face round of debates in the Kazan YP, which reached only 8 people out of 150.

kazanfirst.ru