For the first time in the South of Russia, the Festival of modern Tatar cinema was held

March 06, 2020

In February 2020, the “Festival of Contemporary Tatar Cinema” was held in Rostov-on-Don. The event was organized by the Tatarkino Culture Institution, together with the Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center Yaktashlar (Countrymen) and the Rostov Public Union “Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation”.

The film festival was held as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR with support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan and the World Congress of Tatars.

Among the guests of the festival are the prominent actor Rinat Galimov, the rising star of national cinema – stage director Ilshat Rakhimbay, head of the TatarKino repertoire department Aliya Bildanova.

In the hall of the House of Cinema, the most demanded paintings of national cinema were shown – Mulla (dir. Ramil Fazliev, Amir Galiaskarov), «Apipә (dir. Ilshat Rakhimbay), “Baigal” (dir. Ildar Yagafarov) and “Nigez Yort” (dir. Nasur Yurushbaev).

After each show, creative meetings were held with representatives of film crews.

Movies for thinking people were talked about a lot by critics and spectators of the film festival after watching the films “Baigal”, “Father’s House” and “Mullah” where spectators were able to plunge into the atmosphere of the national life of the actors in this short period of time – this was all seen and heard from emotions and the tears of the audience. Many regretted that they did not bring their relatives and friends, no one expected that the Tatar national cinema could be so real, emotional and spectacular.

A pleasant surprise was the fact that the film festival was of interest not only to Tatars, but also to viewers of other nationalities who were surprised by the professionalism of the actors and the good atmosphere created in the hall by the first Tatar musical Apipya. Loud laughter and a wide smile were not restrained by more than one viewer, young or old.

After the end of the festival, the audience did not let the guests go for a long time, many questions and thanks were said to the Tatarkino team. They devoted even more time to joint commemorative photos on the background of the photozone on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR.

Based on the results of the Film Festival, the organizers discussed the possibility of holding the Festival of Contemporary Tatar Cinema annually, so that more viewers (both Rostovites and residents of other regions) saw national films.

