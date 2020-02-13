For the first time in the South of Russia, the “Festival of Modern Tatar Cinema”

February 12, 2020

February 15, 2020 (Saturday) in the cinema house of Rostov-on-Don, only one day, the first “Festival of modern Tatar cinema.”

The event was organized by the Tatarkino cultural institution, together with the Rostov Regional Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center Yaktashlar (Zemlyaki) and the Rostov regional branch of the All-Russian public organization Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation.

The festival is part of the celebration.

The 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR with the support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan and the World Congress of Tatars.

In the hall of the House of Cinema will show the most popular movies –

“Mullah” (directed by Ramil Fazliev, Amir Galiaskarov),

“Әпипә” (dir. Ilshat Rakhimbay),

Baigal (dir. Ildar Yagafarov) and

“Nigez Yort” (directed by Nasur Yurushbaev).

After each show, creative meetings will be held with representatives of film groups.

All the films are shown in Tatar with Russian subtitles.