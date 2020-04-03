From April 6 to April 10, the Сongress is online

April 03, 2020

On April 2, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin again made a video address to the people. He announced the extension of the non-working week, announced on March 28, until the end of the month in connection with the spread of coronavirus. Only vital institutions continue their work. Among them are hospitals, pharmacies, government agencies, grocery stores.

In connection with the extension of the non-working week, the World Tatars Congress is working online from April 6 to April 10. You can watch news from the life of the Tatars on the Congress website. We wish you all good health. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!