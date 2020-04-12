From horses to power plants. 100 favorite brands selected in Tatarstan

The results of the popular vote “100 Legendary Brands of Tatarstan”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, were published.

The competition was held from January 20 to April 6, 2020. The best of 900 brands Tatarstan gave about 200 thousand votes.

At the first stage, residents of the republic voted for their favorite brands in 16 industries. 57 winners were selected. The most acute was the struggle among industry. At the second stage, the best brands were identified – one from each district of Tatarstan. Most actively voted in Alekseevsky, Muslyumovsky, Bavlinsky, Novosheshminsky areas. In second place in the number of votes were Buinsky, Laishevsky and Sabinsky districts. During the vote, attempts were made to mass vote from virtual IP addresses or from addresses outside of Russia. These votes were not taken into account in the calculation.

Among the winners are enterprises of various fields, such as the Bilyar Museum-Reserve, the Tatar Stud Farm (Oryol trotters), Zainsky State District Power Plant, Kamsko-Ustinsky gypsum mine, the newspaper Chistopolskie Izvestia, Shifaly su water and many others.

The entire list of winners is on the website 100brand.ru.

100tatarstan.ru