Gala concert of the II International Literary Contest “Jalilov’s Readings” will be held in Kazan

On February 18, a gala concert of the II International Literary Contest “Jalilov Readings” will be held at the Saydash Cultural Center. The competition was held by the World Tatars Congress with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The concert program will include performances by well-known Tatar performers, such as Said Mukhametzyanova, participant in the Voice project, the Bulgar Kyzlary vocal trio, Ilgiz Mukhutdinov, Alfis Galiullin. Along with eminent singers, the winners of the competition will take the stage. Recall that in total about 7,000 people took part in the Readings.