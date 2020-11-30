Games of the CIS countries will be held in Kazan in September 2021

The first games of the CIS countries will be held in Kazan from 4 to 11 September 2021.

This decision was made following the meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the participants in the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Initially, these competitions were supposed to be held in the capital of Tatarstan from August 20 to 27, 2020, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tatar-inform.ru