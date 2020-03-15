Halal products, oriental sweets and spices presented at  exhibition in Volgograd

March 15, 2020

The exhibition-fair of halal products, oriental sweets, spices, as well as Muslim clothes, jewelry, objects of decorative art opened on Friday at the exhibition center of Volgograd. About 50 organizations from 10 Russian regions, as well as the Tatar diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are taking part in it, the chairman of the Regional Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Chelyabinsk and Kurgan Regions of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Rinat Raev told reporters.

“For the first time, an inter-regional forum of Muslim culture and an exhibition-fair of halal products are held in the Volgograd Region. <…> This is a wonderful opportunity to know each other, to know the culture of different nations, ”said Raev. He specified that such interregional forums and exhibitions could become traditional.

On the opening day of the exhibition, the pavilions were crowded. Visitors tasted and bought meat delicacies, honey, pastries, spices, examined pavilions with clothes, carpets, jewelry and jewelry. “I’m not a Muslim, but I came here with pleasure to buy the famous oriental sweets with my grandson, and halal food is also interesting to me, while I look closely, I’m eyeing. The choice, of course, pleasantly surprises, ”pensioner Valentina Rykalina told TASS.

The forum program includes lectures on health, family values, parenting. The exhibition-fair includes master classes in cooking and tasting, and the Tatar diaspora from Azerbaijan will hold a special master class in cooking kutabs with greens. In halal food court you can buy ready-made dishes: dolma, pilaf, pomegranate salad, badamburu (stuffed pies), shekerbur (sweet cakes), baklava.

The exhibition will have finished its work by Sunday, March 15.

“Today’s event can be called a holiday of Muslim culture, it’s an acquaintance with traditions, with halal products of the regions. This holiday brings friendship, familiarity with each other’s traditions, it is very important, ”said Gennady Shevtsov, Deputy Governor of the Volgograd Region.

tass.ru