June 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to Farit Farisov, Chairman of the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia!

The biography of Farit Farisovich has many bright moments and interesting meetings, which he shares in his books, films, poems and just in a friendly conversation.

⠀”The thought is material. A person can do everything as soon as he wants, but not a second earlier. That is why believers win, ”says Farit Farisovich, talking to young people. And his work shows that these are not just words.

We wish Farit Farisovich, a person who can solve the most complex problems and implement the most daring projects, so that a reliable team of like-minded people, worthy interlocutors and a responsive audience always remain nearby.