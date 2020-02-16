Hockey club “Ak Bars” will hold a “Tatarcha match”

February 15, 2020

On February 18, the «Ak Bars» hockey club will host the «Tatarcha Match», a home game against «Avanguard» dedicated to Tatar culture.

Activities for spectators will begin on the way to the Tatneft Arena – animators and a host will work on the territory of the ice palace, a photo zone will be placed, and a winter version of Sabantuy will also be held. These sites will begin their work at 17:30 – 1.5 hours before the match.

At the same time, in the foyer of the Tatneft Arena, fans will be waiting for the photo zone “The Real Tatar” and “ The Tatar Hut”, as well as a master class on making Tatar tea.

During the game, the hosts in the bowl of the arena will work in two languages ​​- Russian and Tatar, and the anthem and musical accompaniment of the meeting in the first period will be performed by the Kazan Nur Orchestra of Folk Instruments. A special guest of the match will be the racer of the KAMAZ-Master team, two-time winner of the Dakar rally Andrei Karginov in a real combat vehicle.

inde.io