Honored art worker of Tatarstan Makhmut Nigmedzyanov passed away

04.08.2020

Musicologist, professor, folklorist, honored art worker of Tatarstan, laureate of the Gabdulla Tukai State Award  and war veteran Makhmut Nigmedzyanov died at the age of 90.

“The situation has been very difficult for the last week. Left tonight. He was buried in the morning at the cemetery of the village of Osinovo. He himself said so. Our mothers are buried in this cemetery, ”said the scientist’s wife.

Makhmut Nigmedzyanov devoted his life to the study of Tatar folk music and taught at the Kazan School of Music. In 1967-1973 he was  artistic director of the Tatar State Philharmonic named after Gabdulla Tukai. In 2017, a large-scale work of the scientist “My Nation” was published.

