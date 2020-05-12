How will the regime of self-isolation in Tatarstan change: the staff of infographic

May 11, 2020

In Tatarstan, on May 12, amendments to the edict of the RT Cabinet of Ministers on measures to combat coronavirus come into force. Infographic with changes was published by the operation center.

So, from tomorrow, the system of SMS passes for leaving the house is canceled. Inquiries from employers will no longer be needed.

At the same time, wearing masks on the street, in public transport, taxis, shops and services is becoming mandatory. Also in stores, public transport and taxis, it is necessary l need to wear gloves. The infographics can be viewed on the Instagram page stopcovid19.tatarstan.

From May 12, small shops of clothes, shoes, household appliances and others with an area of ​​up to 400 square meters auto-salons and car repair shops, beauty salons, spas, dry cleaners, repair shops resume working.

It is forbidden to be on children’s, game and sports grounds, including in the courtyards of apartment buildings.

