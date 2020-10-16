Ilgam Shakirov – “Golden Apollo”

A tombstone will be installed on the grave of the legendary Tatar singer, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after G. Tukai, winner of the Golden Apollo award Ilgam Shakirov.

The ceremony will take place tomorrow, October 16. As you know, the grave of the singer is located on the main alley of the Tatar cemetery at the Novo-Tatar settlement of the city of Kazan, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan noted.

The author of the headstone is Fanil Valiullin, a graduate of the Surikov Art Institute.

Prominent statesmen, representatives of the clergy, colleagues of the singer, employees and artists of the Tatar Philharmonic Society, theater actors, writers, and public figures will take part in the opening of the tombstone.

Ilgam Gilmutdinovich Shakirov was born on February 15, 1935 in the village of Yana Bulyak, Tukaevsky district of Tatarstan (then – Voroshilovsky district of TASSR). He passed away on January 16, 2019 in Kazan.

Ilgam Shakirov is an outstanding representative of the Tatar culture, who created his own vocal school. The repertoire of the legendary singer included Tatar folk songs, works of classics of Tatar music and a modern Tatar pop song. He performed works of Kazakh, Uzbek, Azerbaijani, Karakalpak, Bashkir musical art.

From 1992 to 2012 he was artistic director and chairman of the artistic council of the Tatar State Philharmonic Society.

