Ilsur Metshin on the 100th anniversary of the TASSR: “It is important to explain the meaning of this date to our children”

August 03, 2020

In Kazan, from the beginning of the year, holding festive events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR has started. The opening of social facilities is also timed to this important date, many of which will be named in honor of the anniversary year in the future. Of particular importance are the events aimed at educating the younger generation, said Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin today on business Monday. “It is important to explain the meaning of this date to our children. It is necessary for children to feel the weight of the history of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic and the significance of the Republic of Tatarstan in modern Russia, ”the head of the city said.

The capital of Tatarstan will host about 250 events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic

A large festive program has been prepared for the anniversary of the republic, in which all educational, cultural and sports organizations are involved. In total, more than 250 different events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR will be held in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, said chief of the Department of Culture Azat Abzalov. The anniversary date is reflected in the toponymy of new objects of the city, he noted. Thus, a section of the Big Kazan Ring in the Volga Region was named “The 100th Anniversary of the TASSR Highway”, and one of the metro stations under construction was proposed to be named “The 100th Anniversary of the TASSR”.

In addition, an important event that will be remembered for the anniversary year is the awarding of Kazan with the honorary title “City of Labor Valor”. It should be reminded that almost 2.5 million people voted for this title.

“In the jubilee year for the republic, a lot of work is underway in the capital to improve, develop the urban environment,” reminded head of the Department of Culture. – For example, large-scale works on greening the streets are being carried out this year. During the anniversary year, about 10 thousand trees will be planted in the city ”.

Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, concerts in the city are temporarily not held, but the city posters are not empty – the poster designs have adorned 72 thematic posters dedicated to the centenary of the TASSR. They, according to A. Abzalov, reveal to the townspeople the historical milestones of the republic. Public transport also reminds residents and guests of the city of an important date – about 30 buses in the city are branded with the symbols of the century of the TASSR.

On the day of the start of the anniversary of the republic, December 19, after reconstruction, the Saidash Cultural Center was opened in Kazan, and on July 25, the day of the formation of the TASSR, after a large-scale reconstruction, the Said-Galiyev Cultural Center in Derbyshki was opened.

“A magnificent palace of culture has opened in Derbyshki. This is a sign of respect for our history. It is important that young people know that Sahib-Garey Said-Galiev is not just the name of an institution, not just a name, but an outstanding person, chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the republic, who stood at the origins of the creation and was one of the initiators of the formation of the TASSR, “commented Mayor of Kazan.

In Kazan, the overhaul of the Chulpan recreation center is also underway, and the railway workers’ recreation center is being prepared for the opening, A. Abzalov recalled.

“Dozens of nationalities have been living on this land for centuries in good neighborliness and love, it is important to pass this tradition on to our children”

Many events are held online. So, for example, there is a literary project “Library in the Neighborhood”, where you can get acquainted with the works of Tatar poets, online meetings with famous cultural figures dedicated to the history of Tatarstan and Kazan are held. Weekly contests, master classes, quizzes and online concerts dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR are held on social networks of cultural institutions and youth policy. To date, more than 150 events have already been held online.

A number of events to celebrate the anniversary will also be held on August 30, the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan and the city of Kazan, A. Abzalov said.

