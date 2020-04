Immortal Regiment in Tatarstan will be held online

Immortal Regiment in Tatarstan will be held online

April 20, 2020

In 2020, the action to preserve the personal memory of the generation of the Great Patriotic War “Immortal Regiment” in the Republic of Tatarstan will be held online.

Everyone can join the online promotion by publishing a post with hashtags # Immortal regiment Online # Immortal regiment Tatarstan

Let’s join the action and tell about the exploits of our relatives during the Great Patriotic War!