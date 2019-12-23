In 2020, Kazan will host a festival of Siberian-Tatar culture

enrutat
In 2020, a festival of Siberian-Tatar culture will be held in Kazan. This became known during a meeting of the Siberian-Tatar community of Kazan, which took place yesterday at  the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.

As the correspondent of “BUSINESS Online” reports, ethnologist Damir Iskhakov announced plans to hold the festival. He also noted that the event will be held under the auspices of the World Tatars Congress (WTC).

Today’s meeting was attended by about 15 representatives of the regions of Western Siberia, permanently residing in Tatarstan.

business-gazeta.ru

 

