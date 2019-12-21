In Almetyevsk, the damaged monument to Tukay will be restored

December 21, 2019

At the end of August this year, unknown persons stole a piece of sculpture dedicated to the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay in Almetyevsk. Shurale, who was sitting in a basket on the front wheel has disappeared.

On the initiative of the general director of Tatneft, Nail Maganov, it was decided to cast the lost part of the sculpture again. The author of the work, a sculptor from St. Petersburg, Pavel Ignatiev will return the composition to its original form. One of these days he will arrive in Almetyevsk and will be engaged in restoration of a sculpture. Ignatiev will strengthen the fastening of the basket and the figure of Shurale. On the territory of the monument will establish round-the-clock video surveillance.

Surrealistic sculpture was presented to residents of Almetyevsk in August last year. The composition was created based on the works by the Tatar poet. On it, Gabdulla Tukai rides a bicycle, and next to him is a little Shurale in a basket. It became part of the public art program “Tales of Golden Apples”, which is being conducted by the Institute of Street Art Research at the initiative of Tatneft.

kazanfirst.ru