In Bashkortostan flash mob “Poets read a poet” for the 140th anniversary of Mazhit Gafuri announced

20.07.2020

In accordance with the decree of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan R.F. Khabirov on the celebration of the 140th anniversary of Mazhit Gafuri The Writers’ Union of the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Memorial House-Museum of Mazhit Gafuri in Ufa, the Memorial House-Museum of Mazhit Gafuri in Zilim-Karanovo and the Mazhit Gafuri Cultural Foundation announced a flash mob “Poets Read a Poet”.

Participants are encouraged to read both poems by Mazhit Gafuri and poems dedicated to him. Videos with performances must be published in open VKontakte groups: Mazhit Gafuri, Memorial House-Museum of Mazhit Gafuri, Museum of Mazhita-Gafuri, Literature of Bashkortostan.

The objectives of the action: stimulation of cognitive activity and active life position of the population, as well as popularization of the work of the first national poet of Bashkortostan Mazhit Gafuri in the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Federation and in other countries.

Works are accepted until October 25, 2020.

All participants will receive certificates. The position of the promotion can be found here.

