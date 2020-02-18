In Moscow, a round table was held “Preserving unity of the Tatar nation during the 2020 census”

February 17, 2020

A round table discussion “Preserving unity of the Tatar nation during the 2020 census” was held at the Moscow Tatar Headquarters. The round table speakers were Kazan and Moscow scientists, journalists, public figures – Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Fayzulkhak Islaev, local historian Vyacheslav Danilov, journalist of the newspaper Vatanym Tatarstan Rashit Mingazov, vice president of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences Ildar Utyamyshev, head of Insan publishing house Yahyan Gibadulin and others.

The event was attended by leaders and activists of local Tatar autonomies, student clubs and youth organizations. The round table was dedicated to the 2020 All-Russian Population Census.

The journalist of the newspaper «Vatanym Tatarstan» Rashit Mingazov thanked the Headquarters of the Tatars for organizing the round table, noting the organization’s productive activities in this area.

“During the All-Russian population census, they plan to divide the Tatar nation into various subgroups – Siberian Tatars, Mishar, Tippyar, Kryashen – baptized Tatars, and others. Today, the Tatars should be united as a monolith and during the census to show their cohesion. The unity of the Tatar nation will help preserve not only our language, culture, but also our Republic of Tatarstan, ”Rashit Mingazov set the tone for the round table.

The historian Fayzulhak Islaev spoke about the tragic history of the Tatars – the forcible Christianization of the Tatar people in the 16th-19th centuries. The scholar separately dwelt on the theme of the Batyrsha revolt, the return of the Tatars to Islam.

Baptized Tatar, the author of local history books Vyacheslav Danilov believes that the Kryashen are a confessional group of the Tatar nation.

In conclusion, the participants of the round table “Preserving unity of the Tatar nation during the 2020 census” expressed confidence that during the census the Tatar people will be able to show their cohesion.

