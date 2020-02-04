In New York, Rustam Minnikhanov meets with activists of the Association of American Tatars

February 03, 2020

The President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with activists of the Association of American Tatars on the evening of Sunday, February 2, 2020, in New York.

We remind that Rustam Minnikhanov is in New York on a two-day working visit (February 2-3, 2020).

Currently, about 3,500 compatriots live in the United States as a whole. They live in New York, northeast New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area, in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and other cities.

The main cultural and religious activities among the Tatars are carried out by two organizations – the American Turkic-Tatar Association of San Francisco, created in the 50s of the XX century, and the Association of American Tatars of New York (officially registered on March 15, 1927).

The moderator of today’s meeting with members of the Association of American Tatars was Ildar Agish, deputy chairman of the Association. Communication was conducted in the Tatar language.

Rustam Minnikhanov during the meeting noted that this visit to the United States will serve as the next step in strengthening and developing ties with Western countries, including America.

We remind that today the United States is one of the economic and business partners of Tatarstan, and today there are more than 50 companies with American investments in the republic.

Rustam Minnikhanov noted that he often visits different regions of Russia and foreign countries, and often communicates with compatriots. According to him, each such meeting causes a feeling of pride. It is gratifying that our compatriots live in peace with all peoples, are able to establish constructive relations, and most importantly, they carefully preserve the traditions and language of their people.

During the meeting, issues of further cooperation between Tatarstan and the Association, strengthening contacts with the republican and the executive committee of the World Congress of Tatars were discussed.

It was noted that on January 17, 2020 in New York (Carnegie Hall Concert Hall) a festival of Tatar song “Yzguresh Kile” was held.

Rustam Minnikhanov also thanked everyone for organizing today’s meeting.

For reference:

Tatars in the United States remained committed to national culture and religion, customs and cuisine, maintain contacts and correspondence with Tatars living in Turkey, Canada, Finland, Australia, Japan, Germany. Strengthened ties with compatriots in Tatarstan and other regions of Russia. Close ties are maintained between the Tatars of America and the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars. Representatives of the Tatar diaspora take part in meetings of congresses of the World Congress of Tatars, in the work of the World Forums of Tatar Youth and other events.

