In Novosibirsk, a seminar was held on-line Sabantuy

June 01, 2020

Today, on the first day of summer, a seminar on sabantuy took place in Novosibirsk.

It was attended by representatives of Tatar organizations, cultural institutions of Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk region – a total of 24 people.

At the seminar, Online Sabantuev’s program and its technique were discussed in detail, questions answered .

As a result of the seminar – participants received certificates.

We remind from 01 to 30 June 2020, the ONLINE Inter-regional holiday “Siberian Sabantuy” will be held remotely, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

The traditional Tatar-Bashkir holiday Sabantuy is one of the most striking national holidays. Sabantuy is celebrated in June – after the completion of sowing, symbolizing the continuity of the past, present and future, unites people of all ages and professions, nations and beliefs.

The holiday events will be held at the following online venues:

Vkontakte (group “Novosibirsk Tatars”);

Instagram (account @tatar_nsk);

YouTube (TATAR NSK Channel);

Classmates (group “Tatarsk organizations of the Novosibirsk region.”

You can also see all the information on the website: tatarseber.ru

The following events will be held remotely as part of the ONLINE Siberian Sabantuy Interregional Holiday: the online concert, “Seber Sabantuinyң sөlgelәre”, the distance contest-exhibition of creative works, the online “Tatar national dishes” contest, culinary and creative workshops, # Sabantuykyzy2020 challenge, gaming -sports challenge, video marathon “I finished sowing”, dance flash mob, flash mob “Congratulations on the 100th anniversary of TASSR”, quiz “Sabantuy” and much more.

Contacts for holding a remote holiday:

Artistic Director: +7 952 928-7838;

Director of Sabantuy: +7 913 390-7269,

Email: saban-tuy@mail.ru.

Founder of the event: Ministry of Culture of the Novosibirsk Region.

Organizers: GBUK NSO Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center, NGO Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of the Novosibirsk Region.