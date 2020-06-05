enrutat
In RT, mass events in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR will be held closer to August

June  04, 2020

In Tatarstan, mass events in honor of the centenary of the TASSR are planned to be held in the second half of summer. This was announced at an online meeting with media representatives by  Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Irada Ayupova.

“I hope that in the second half of the summer we will be able to hold mass events [on the theme of the 75th anniversary of the Victory and the 100th anniversary of the TASSR]. They will begin closer to August, ”Ayupova said.

Today, events dedicated to memorable dates are conducted in an online format on social networks.

 

