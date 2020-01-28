In Samara, for  premiere screening of the film “Kire”   are invited

January 28, 2020

On January 29, at 19:00, the Triangle Club of Cinema and Media Arts fans (Khudozhestvenny Central Exhibition Complex, 105 Kuybysheva St., Samara) invites every one to the pre-premiere screening of the film Kire (The Stubborn).

The bright comedy of Kazan filmmakers touches on current topic of multilingual regions. Mansur, lost in his convictions, is a defender of the Tatar culture, stuck between the past and the present. His family is doomed to a strange existence until a Moscow dodger, Kamil, is announced outside the door of a dilapidated house, ready to rid them of all domestic hardships and buy the land together with the house for a tidy sum. Mansour rejects the offer. So begins the serious confrontation of Mansour, who is too rooted in his native culture, and Kamil, who has lost all connection with his roots and the past.

The main roles in the film are played by the Russian theater and film actor, Honored Artist of Tatarstan, one of the founders of the Quartet I comic theater Kamil Larin, actor of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Fanis Ziganshin, as well as the finalist of the Voice program Elmira Kalimulina.

