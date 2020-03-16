In Semey  the  event “In memory of Farid Yarullin”   held

March 16, 2020

Tatar art school of Semey city of East Kazakhstan region in the museum of F.M. Dostoevsky held a school event “In Memory of Farid Yarullin”, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the world premiere of the ballet “Shurale”. In the year of the anniversary of the Great Victory, it was symbolic to recall the name of the composer who died in the war.

An example of the greatest role of art, even in the most difficult years of the war, was the staging of ballet on the stage of the Tatar State Opera and Ballet Theater on March 12, 1945. For 75 years, ballet has traveled to many countries of the world and still enjoys lively interest. A school lecturer Mikhail Sosnin made a catching report on the life, work, and death of an outstanding Tatar composer. The students were delighted to see the masterpiece of the Tatar ballet in productions of different years and theaters.