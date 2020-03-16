In Surgut, a concert of the Tatar culture collective “Sandugach” held

March 15, 2020

A concert of the Tatar culture collective “Sandugach” was held in Surgut yesterday under stormy applause. Participants of the Tatar ensemble well-known throughout the city and the district showed a theatrical concert performance “Wedding”, dedicated to one of the most important events in the life of the Tatars and not only – the wedding. During the concert, fragments of matchmaking, nikah, and the rite “Su ula” were shown, alternating with bright and fiery concert numbers. Judging by the applause, the audience was delighted! And the second part of the concert continued in a disco format, where guests could not only listen to melodic songs performed by the members of the ensemble, but also dance.

Many thanks to director of the concert, A. Stoyko, head of the ensemble N. A. Ziganshina, choreographer A. Akhmetzyanova, choirmaster O. S. Bormotova, and of course to all the ensemble members! In particular, to the younger team. Despite such a young age, they became a real decoration of the concert!

Rosalia Bakieva