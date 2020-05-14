In Tashkent  the peers of the TASSR   congratulated

May 14, 2020

Two jubilees were congratulated in Tashkent – Syuyumbika Sharipova and Sabira Fattakhova on the 100th anniversary of the birth and the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

The coevals of TASSR are healthy, vigorous in spirit, clear in mind, surrounded by care and love of relatives and friends. The birthday women were read out and handed them congratulatory messages from the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Both Tatar grandmothers – Syuyumbika Garifovna and Sabira Kutlakhmetovna live in the same Yakkasaray district and after a couple of stops from each other. As two sisters, with a difference of only 10 days, they are very similar.

Syuyumbika apa worked all her life in the health care system, from working as a doctor in military hospitals during the war to regional health care, has orders and medals, is the native and only direct niece of the great Tatar literature classic Gayaz Iskhaki.

Sabira apa is also a member of the labor front. She graduated from ten classes, became a teacher of many subjects for children, forged a victory in the rear.

Both grandmothers, despite their advanced age, do not complain about the memory and speak on any topic, even recalling the details. Both grandmothers became the stars of television, reports and news about them were repeatedly shown on the Tatarstan television channel TNV-Planeta.