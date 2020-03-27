In Tatarstan, because of Covid-19 cinemas and fitness centers  suspended

March 26, 2020

Since today, in Tatarstan, due to the threat of the coronavirus Covid-19, most entertainment organizations have suspended their work. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister of the Republic Alexey Pesoshin, it is published on the official portal of legal information.

“To suspend from March 26, 2020 in the Republic of Tatarstan the activities of sports centers, swimming pools, fitness centers, cinemas (cinemas), nightclubs (discos), children’s playrooms, children’s entertainment centers and other entertainment organizations,” the document says .

Earlier, Tatar-inform reported that the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Tatarstan urges businesses not to violate quarantine conditions. Events are prohibited in the republic, the number of participants is more than 20 people, and hookahs are also banned.

tatar-inform.ru