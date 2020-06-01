In Tatarstan, it is planned to record the second season of the project “Tatar with Dmitry Petrov”

May 31, 2020

In an exclusive interview with KazanFirst, deputy head of the Tatmedia agency and the author of the idea of ​​the Tatarsky project with Dmitry Petrov, Eduard Khairullin, said that a recording of the second season of the television project is planned soon. In addition, work is underway with Petrov on the creation of a textbook on the study of the Tatar language. Khairullin did not announce the timing of the projects.

We remind that on the eve Khairullin presented to the public his new unique project – the book “Tatarstan 100: Before and Now.” The publication is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. The book describes the history of the formation of the republic from the 1920s to the 1940s. In support of the project, Khayrullin launched the accompanying book YouTube channel “New Tartaria”.

According to the author, in the future it is planned to publish other parts of the book, which will cover the following time periods until 2020. The publication is already on sale. The price of the book is two thousand rubles

kazanfirst.ru