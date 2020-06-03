In Tatarstan, the competition for journalists “Dinam – Islam, milәtem – Tatar” continues

June 02, 2020

In Tatarstan, the traditional competition of journalistic works from the DUM RT continues. The theme of the current contest is “Dinem – Islam, milәtem – Tatar” (“My people are my pride”). We remind that journalistic materials in the Tatar or Russian languages, published from February 15 to September 30, 2020, take part in the competition.

The competition is held in order to attract the attention of the public and the media to the Year of the mother tongue, announced in Tatarstan, the problems of preservation, development and study of the Tatar language, as well as to the role of Islam in preserving national identity. Thus, the organizers invite journalists to join in the work to increase the national identity in the representatives of the Tatar people, to introduce them to the study of the native language and values ​​of Islam.

According to the results of the contest, within the framework of the given topic, 4 best creative works in the nominations will be revealed: “The Best Television Material”, “The Best Radio Report”, “The Best Publication in the Print Media”, and “The Best Internet Publication”. In each of the nominations one winner and prize-winners (2nd, 3rd place) will be determined – they will be awarded with diplomas and cash prizes:

– 1st place – 50,000 rubles,

– 2 place – 40 000 rubles

– 3rd place – 30,000 rubles.

Applications for participation in the competition and materials are accepted until September 30, 2020 at the address: 38 Tukaya St., Kazan, in the press service of the RTUM.

Phone for inquiries: +7 (843) 237-59-39.

dumrt.ru