In the Bavlinsky district,  a Tatar  beauty of the year  chosen

March 07, 2020

On March 5, at the House of Culture of the village of Kzyl-Yar, Bavlinsky District, in the Tatar National Cultural Center, for the first time in many years, the regional competition “Tatar Kyzy” was held. It was attended by 11 girls aged 15 to 25 years.

Over the course of several weeks, the girls have been diligently preparing for four trials: “Visit Card,” “Question and Answer” (for knowledge of oral folk art), “National Culinary” and a creative contest. In front of the crowded auditorium, the girls sang, danced, recited poems, and paraded in beautiful national costumes.

The atmosphere of a real national holiday was felt in the hall. It was complemented by the exhibition of the local branch of the organization of Tatar women “Ak kalfak” – Leyla Gafiyatullina and Anisa Biktimirova from Bavly created a national corner from handicrafts, and Naziya Gilfanova from the village of Shalty presented a collection of kalfaks sewn with her own hands.

In between competitions, the event was further enhanced by performances of the Asyltash local choreographic collective (leader Ilsiyar Davletshina), vocalists Lenar Sultanov, Lenir Davletshin, Ayrat Khusainov. The audience thanked all the performances of girls and artists with thunderous applause.

It was not easy for the jury to choose the “very-most” Tatar. As a result, Ilmira Mazitova from Bavlov, a 4th year student at Almetyevsk College of Music, was recognized as the winner. The remaining beautiful girls were noted in various nominations. All the girls, deputy head of the Bavlinsky municipal district, Rinat Khamidullin and head of the local branch of the World Tatars Congress, Farida Ziyarova, were presented with diplomas, flowers, as well as kalfaks sewn specially for the competition.

Farida Ziyarova