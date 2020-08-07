In the new season, the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow to welcome guests with updated interiors

06.08.2020

The Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow in the new season will welcome guests with updated interiors and technical improvements.

The first changes can be seen by guests of the Days of Tatarstan Culture in Moscow, which will be held in the capital on August 12-18 and to be over with a concert of masters of arts and creative collectives of the Republic of Tatarstan at the Moscow International House of Music.

Some of the planned events will take place at the site of the Tatar Cultural Center (M. Tatarsky per., 8).

August 12 and 13, at 18.30 – video screening of the performances of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal: musical comedy “Biu perie” and talk show “Ak Kalfagym tosherdem kuldan”).

On August 14 at 18.00, during a creative meeting with the people’s poets of the Republic of Tatarstan, a solemn patch of the coat of arms of Moscow will be held on the flag of the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

August 16 at 16.00 – the final of the Moscow regional round of the International Competition “Tatar Kyzy-2020”.