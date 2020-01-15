In the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan awarded the diplomas of the competition “Ethnographic Mosaic of the Tatar People” to Linara Nikolashkina

January 14, 2020

Today, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast Renat Valiullin met with photographer Linara Nikolashkina, a participant in the Ethnographic Mosaic of the Tatar People contest, who had received a special prize established by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The photo contest “Ethnographic Mosaic of the Tatar People” has been held since 2014, as part of the implementation of the state program “Preservation of the National Identity of the Tatar People (2014 – 2022).”

This year, 223 works from 38 contestants from 9 regions of the Russian Federation in three categories have been accepted for the competition: “Folk and Applied Arts. Traditions and Rites”; “Portrait”; “Photography – a document Message to posterity. Creative youth of the 21st century.”

According to the decision of the contest committee, it was decided to establish a special prize of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Nikolashkina to Linara Anvarovna (Leningrad Region) for a series of works “Paints of Sabantuy” in the nomination “Folk Applied Art. Traditions and rituals ”and for the work“ Window to Europe ”in the category Photograph – document. Message to posterity. Creative youth of the 21st century. ”

The series of works “Paints of Sabantuy” was made on June 29, 2019, the village Kamyshla of the Samara region in the framework of the X All-Russian rural Sabantuy in the village of Kamyshla, Samara region.

At the end of the meeting, Linara Nikolashkina spoke about herself, participation in the contest, her work and hobbies.

In turn, Renat Valiullin spoke about the Permanent Mission, the action plan for the current year and invited her to work together and presented diplomas of the competition.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru