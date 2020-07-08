In the Saratov region, preparations are underway for Kurban Bayram 2020

This year, the holiday of Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bayram), believers around the world will begin to celebrate July 31.

On July 2, a special commission “Kurban-2020” was formed at the DUM of the Saratov Region. Under the leadership of the Imam-Khatib of the Cathedral Mosque of Saratov, Fanil Khazrat Bibarsov, several of its meetings have already been held.

The members of the Commission discussed a number of issues related to the holding of the Islamic celebration, as well as events in the days of its celebration. In particular, they considered creating conditions for believers to perform one of the Eid al-Adha rituals, compiling lists of those in need (disabled, large and low-income families, orphans, etc.), to whom the members of the Commission, together with volunteers, will deliver sacrificial meat.

In addition, during the meetings, issues of charity events and educational events in honor of Kurban Bayram, as well as informing the public about the upcoming holiday, including through social networks, are discussed.

All decisions of the Kurban-2020 Commission and planned events will be announced in advance. Follow the news on the site dumso.ru and the pages of the DUM of the Saratov region and its employees on social networks.

DUMSO Press Service

