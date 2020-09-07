In the Sverdlovsk region, commemorative signs “100 years of formation of the TASSR” awarded

September 07, 2020

On September 5 in the Sverdlovsk region commemorative signs “100 years of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic” were presented. The awarding took place within the framework of the festival-holiday of national cultures “Shire krug” in the village of Oktyabrsky, Sysertsky district.

Memorable signs were received by Minister of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region Uchaikina Svetlana Nikolaevna and chairman of the local religious organization of Muslims “Nur” in Oktyabrsky Sharipov Khakimyan Shaikhovich.

The commemorative sign “100 years of the formation of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic” is awarded to citizens who have made a significant contribution to development of the statehood of Tatarstan, strengthening its socio-economic potential, interethnic and interfaith peace and harmony, preserving and enhancing cultural and spiritual heritage that have merits in professional and social activities.

Reliable friendly relations have developed between Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region and Ministry of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region. Mutual cooperation in the field of humanitarian, cultural and educational activities is developing successfully.

The Ministry of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region acts as a partner in holding cultural events. In 2020, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR, about 40 events were jointly planned, including:

opening of the traveling exhibition “Visiting the Tatars” in the Sverdlovsk Regional Museum of Local Lore named after E. Claire, House of Poklevsky-Kozell, dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, January 28;

Sverdlovsk regional festival “Day of Tatar cuisine”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR and the memory of the Tatar culinary specialist Yunus Akhmetzyanov, February 28;

grand opening of the Days of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk region, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, within the framework of the XIII Open Interregional Festival-Competition of Tatar Song and Instrumental Music “Ural Sandugachy” (“Ural Nightingale”), March 14-15;

opening of the exhibition of the traditional culture of the Tatars “Painting with a needle. The Art of Tambour Embroidery “dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR, March 16.

joint online Sabantui in the city of Verkhnyaya Pyshma, May 30; the city of Levikha, Kirovograd GO, June 6; the city of Rezh Rezhevsky GO, June 13;

Days of Tatar culture in the Sverdlovsk region on August 15-17;

a festive event in honor of the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan in the village of Pervomaisky, Sysertsky district, on August 30 and others.

tatur.tatarstan.ru