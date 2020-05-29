In the Sverdlovsk region in a remote format held a competition of readers “Turgai” (Lark)”

May 28, 2020

In order to increase the interest of pupils in reading fiction, fostering love for their mother tongue and national identity of children through the development of creative abilities, acting, propaganda of the literary values ​​of the Tatar people, from April 29 to May 25, 2020, in the Sverdlovsk region in a remote format, a contest of readers was held “Turgai” (Lark) “. The competition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR.

Video entries were accepted for the contest, in which the participants expressively memorize in Tatar language an excerpt from the selected works by the anniversary writers: Rezeda Valeeva, Nabi Dauli, Lena Shagirzyan, Zhavdat Tardzhemanov, Mazit Gafuri.

The organizers of the contest are Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, Department of Youth Education of the Executive Committee of the city of Naberezhnye Chelny of the Republic of Tatarstan together with the Kayum Nasyri Institute educational and cultural center of the Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University in Yekaterinburg and Council of Heads of Tatar Village Schools Sverdlovsk region.

The participants of the competition are students of grades 1-8 of comprehensive schools with an ethno-cultural (Tatar) component of education in the Sverdlovsk region, partner schools of the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, students of the course at the Kayum Nasyr Institute.