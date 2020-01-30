In Ufa  the square after  Tukay  to appear

January 30, 2020

In Ufa the square named after Tukay may appear. Deputies of the City Council considered this issue at a meeting of the Presidium. The name of the Tatar poet is proposed to be assigned to the square next to the Ufa State Tatar Theater “Nur”, where a monument to the poet is had been erected. According to IA Bashinform, the issue of renaming will be included in the agenda of the meeting of the working commission. Final decisions on the projects will be made at a meeting to be held on February 12, 2020.

We remind a monument to the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay in Ufa was installed in April last year as part of the Tatarstan Culture Days at the capital of Bashkortostan.

The president of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov took part in unveiling of the monument.

A three-meter monument was made and installed on a granite four-meter pedestal with the money of the Ufa deputy of the City Council, philanthropist Artur Khazigaleev. He is a member of the board of directors of the Ufanet companies and the OZNA oil production equipment factory, the large Bashkir warehouse complex Sigma, and the Bashkiria shopping center. The approximate cost of the Tukay monument along with the improvement of the territory amounted to about 8 million rubles.

“The opening of the monument to the great poet Gabdullah Tukay is a great and important event for the two fraternal republics. Now we have a new symbol of friendship between the Bashkir and Tatar peoples, ”Khabirov noted at the opening of the monument. – The life and work of the classic are connected, including with Bashkiria. He loved Bashkir legends and songs, and the friendship of two great poets – Gabdulla Tukai and Mazhit Gafuri – brought the two fraternal peoples even closer. I will say this: in Bashkortostan Tukai is very loved. The building, where the government of the Republic of Bashkortostan works, is located on a street named after the great poet. That is, the main street of Bashkortostan is named and dedicated to him. Today it is very significant for us that Tukay has returned and will be with us in Bashkortostan forever. Welcome to Bashkortostan, great Tukai! ”

business-gazeta.ru