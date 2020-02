February .02.2020

On February 1, the Yeltsin Center of Yekaterinburg hosted a championship onn board Tatar games. Four Tatar public organizations from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk and Perm participated in the championship.

Activists of the Tatar youth public organization of Yekaterinburg “YASHEN” participating in different teams took 1st and 2nd place out of 4! Knowledge of the language, culture and traditions that representatives of the organization “Yashen” acquire at events yielded results!