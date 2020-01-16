In Zlatoust spoke about the flag and coat of arms of the Republic of Tatarstan

enrutat
January 16  2020

In the Sector of national and foreign literature  named after  A.G. Daushev Central City Library of Zlatoust in the framework of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan  a practical lesson for pupils  of school number 35 was held. According to the plan, every 2 and 3 Wednesday, master classes will be held on various types of decorative and applied art of the Tatar people for all comers.

We invite you to participate in the program: “Tatar House: hands work wonders.” At this first meeting, the leading librarian of the sector, Valya Zagidullina, spoke about the flag and coat of arms of the Republic of Tatarstan and held a master class on weaving tassels from colored floss threads. The school teacher Lyubov Vasilyeva took part with excitement. Immediately, the children found application for their own handmade brushes: for the phone, keys, to the hair clip, to the briefcase.

Photo and text by Vali Zagidullina – Leading Librarian

